LHC’s directive to produce Imran Riaz by 26th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday gave the Punjab IGP the last chance to produce journalist Imran Riaz Khan before the court by September 26. Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard a plea filed by Imran’s father, seeking the recovery of his son, who, according to him, has been missing for several months. As the proceedings began, the chief justice asked IGP Usman about the progress in the matter and the whereabouts of Imran Riaz. However, an extension to submit a report was sought by the IG, saying that a working group was established in light of the court order, and a meeting with the intelligence chief is scheduled for this Friday. To which the court remarked that such delays were a waste of time and gave the IG the last chance to produce the missing journalist.