NAB decides to reopen graft cases after SC ruling

This photo shows the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) building in Islamabad. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided in principle to reopen corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other politicians.



The anti-corruption watchdog has written a letter to the registrar of an accountability court in the federal capital in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling. NAB is likely to submit the record of all cases to the court in next two days for resuming hearing. Others facing these cases include Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former chief ministers of Sindh, Punjab as well as dozens of former federal and provincial ministers.

Sources said NAB was still continuing legal examination of cases that were closed earlier, and compiling record of cases that were at the stages of complaint verification, inquiries and investigations. Regional offices of NAB in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Sukkur, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta are compiling complete data of case that would be submitted to the accountability courts, said sources. “NAB will fulfil its obligation once the legal consultation was finalised in the light of the Supreme Court decision in NAB amendments case,” sources said.

Sources said the fake accounts cases against Asif Zardari and rental power plants case against Raja Pervez Ashraf have also been reopened.

Sources say that the Toshakhana vehicles cases against Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani would also be investigated again.

Other politicians who would face cases include former chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, former finance minister Miftah Ismael and former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar for amassing assets beyond known sources of income. The Supreme Court had declared the PTI chairman’s petition against the NAB amendments admissible and declared 9 out of 10 amendments void.

In its decision, the SC said the cases of all persons sitting in public positions are restored. The NAB amendments related to termination of reference of public office holders were declared null and void, and the first amendment to Section 10 and Section 14 of the NAB amendments was also declared null and void.