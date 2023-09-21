Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif looks on in PM House Islamabad. — APP/File

LONDON/LAHORE: In a major development, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has rushed back to London with a special message for his brother and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif after only one day’s stay in Lahore.



Sources said Shehbaz would reach London on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, while PMLN Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz is set to reach the British capital to meet her father on Thursday (today) afternoon.

“Shehbaz Sharif is coming back to London with an important message for Nawaz Sharif,” a trusted source, privy to the information, said.

The source said that Nawaz, Maryam and Shehbaz would hold talks on the PMLN supremo’s return to Pakistan on Oct 21.

“Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan remains final; there is no change in plan,” the source claimed.

Shehbaz had left London for Pakistan on Monday night, after spending a month in the British capital where he held meetings with Nawaz and other party members.

In London, he had revealed the date for his elder brother’s return to Pakistan ahead of the upcoming elections to lead the PMLN’s political campaign in the country.

“Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21,” Shehbaz had then said. The statement came after a meeting of the PMLN’s top leadership was held with Nawaz Sharif in the chair in London.

After Geo News broke the return date of Nawaz, Shehbaz made the announcement in a press conference alongside his brother, Khawaja Asif, Malik Muhammad Ahmed, Chaudhary Tanvir Khan and Barrister Danyal.

Separately, PMLN Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said in Lahore on Wednesday that Nawaz Sharif was deprived of premiership on the basis of an Iqama and since then the country could not move forward.

Addressing the first meeting of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) after its reorganisation here, she said that in 100 days, the voice of party leader Nawaz Sharif had reached every corner of the country.

She added, neither she nor Nawaz Sharif believed in revenge. But, Maryam stressed, whosoever conspired against the country should be punished. She said anyone who confronted Nawaz Sharif was not able to come out in the public today. Nawaz would return to the country on Oct 21, Maryam said and added that a grand reception would be given to him.