PM Kakar to address UNGA on 22nd

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar while speaking with the media. — APP/File

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations on Monday released the schedule of speakers for the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), according to which caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will deliver the speech on Friday (September 22).

According to the schedule, the “General Debate” (as it is formally known) will kick off at 9 am Tuesday (September 19) with an address from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The Secretary General will be followed by the UNGA President Dennis Francis, a diplomat from Trinidad and Tobago, who will preside from the General Assembly dais for the entire week. As per longstanding tradition, Brazil will deliver the first address from a national delegation and second one by the host country of the United Nations, i.e. the United States.