BS programmes: Varsities close admissions before intermediate results

MARDAN: The students and parents have questioned the closure of admissions for BS programmes before the announcement of the intermediate results.
Most universities in Mardan have a policy of granting BS admissions based on the results of the first year of intermediate studies. However, this policy has drawn criticism from students and parents who claim they were unaware of it.
They argue that universities admitting students based on first-year results could lead to problems if a student fails in the second year of intermediate studies, potentially resulting in his/her expulsion. The parents are questioning whether the policy of declaring intermediate results late is appropriate, or if universities’ policies, which closed admissions prematurely, are correct.
They have called upon the prime minister, the Higher Education Commission, and the provincial government to address the issue and secure the future of numerous male and female students in the district.
