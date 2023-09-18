Of ‘misusing’ official vehicles

PESHAWAR: Misuse of authority and official assets is a regular feature of those serving in the government sector, especially the administration. They are not held accountable for (mis)using the vehicles and residences allotted to them officially.

They consider it a matter of honour and pride to give the official vehicles to the siblings and offspring, mostly younger ones, to make the lives of common people using the roads. They damn care about petrol consumption as they enjoy free fuel facility as well.

The vehicle in picture is officially allocated to a young lady officer, who is currently serving in the education department. She has also served as an assistant commissioner. The vehicle bearing registration number AA-3480 was being driven by a younger brother of the officer, who is a grade-10 student at the Frontiers Children Academy, Hayatabad.

The boy and his friends of his age were on board the vehicle when it struck the side-wall of the road and somersaulted into the greenbelt on the left side of the road in Hayatabad. All the inmates remained miraculously safe. The officer’s brother, who was driving the car, sustained some minor injuries. His friends rushed to remove the number plate from the car.

People hurried to the spot to support the younger inmates of the car. After finding the young children in the car safe, the people started murmuring. They were critical of the government servants who misuse their official positions. None of the boys certainly had a driving license and they wouldn’t certainly be aware of traffic laws.

As the accident took place in the early hours of the day when the roads are free of traffic, these younger boys would certainly be over-speeding the car. The people on the spot were heard as saying that there must be some check on the official misusing their authorities.