Cops’ complaints on head money share taken up

PESHAWAR: The authorities of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) have taken up the complaints by the cops about not getting their share in head money.

Some reports circulated on social media recently in which some cops claimed that they had helped arrest most wanted terrorists carrying huge amounts as head money, but they were not given their due share.

They continued that they were not given their share in the head money despite the amount being released from the headquarters. It was learnt the additional inspector general of the CTD has directed all such cops to visit his office so the matter can be addressed. The authorities have also investigated other affairs regarding the head money to make the process more transparent for the future.