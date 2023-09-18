Rabbani suggests targeted fuel subsidy for motorcycles, rickshaws

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani suggested the caretaker government to consider targeted subsidy for the motorcycles and rickshaws as the elites hardly feel the price hike because the state or multinational companies finance their fuel needs.
"The increase in petroleum prices has given rise to great inflation which has hit common Pakistanis, who cannot have two meals a day," he said in a statement while condemning and rejecting the increase in the petroleum prices.
Mian Raza Rabbani said the people are finding hard to bear high prices of essential food commodities, utilities bills particularly electricity and children’s school fees amid uncertain job environment.
He demanded the government to impose taxes on the elites and provide relief to the poor people. He warned the government that the situation had the potential of turning into street unrest led by the mobs. "This coupled with the increasing incidents of terrorism provides for sharping of the internal fault lines," said the Senator. Opposing the privatization policy for state owned enterprises, he said the privatisation of state institutions is no solution, as it will create more redundancies in a situation where the common Pakistani is living with job insecurity.
