Sanjrani, others offer condolences to Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Senate Chairman Sadiq Khan Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Mohammad Afreedi along with other senators visited the residence of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan here on Sunday.

Senators Abdul Qaadir and Dilawar Khan also accompanied them. They offered condolences to him on the death of his mother-in-law. They prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the lost.