CM Naqvi reaches China

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached Beijing. Senior Chinese officials and high-ranking officers of Pakistan Embassy accorded a warm reception to Mohsin Naqvi at the Beijing Airport. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance and other officials also accompanied him.

Mohsin Naqvi was seen off by the Acting Chinese Consul General Mr Cao Ke at the Lahore Airport. Acting Chinese Consul General Mr Cao Ke specially reached Lahore Airport to see off CM Mohsin Naqvi. The CM while thanking Acting Chinese Consul General Mr Cao Ke outlined that we want to bring durable changes in agriculture and other sectors of Punjab with the due collaboration of China. Mohsin Naqvi vowed that we would set the agriculture of Punjab on an innovative course by taking advantage from the experiences of China.