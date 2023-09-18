Cop martyred in N Waziristan firing

MIRANSHAH: A cop embraced martyrdom when unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on him in Miranshah, police said on Sunday. They said that a police constable identified as Farmanullah was on way home when unknown armed men sprayed him with bullets. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and embraced martyrdom. No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

North Waziristan has witnessed a spate of killings over the past several months.

Locals say unidentified armed men target people who raise their voice for peace or who challenge the presence of armed groups in the area. The militants also target pro-government people.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer for the martyred cop was offered at the Police Lines with state honours. Officials of police and district administration and local people attended the funeral prayer.