Monday September 18, 2023
National

2 Afghans held for anti-Pakistan remarks

By Our Correspondent
September 18, 2023

NOWSHERA: The police here on Sunday arrested two Afghan brothers on the charges of making indecent remarks against Pakistan and its state institutions on the social media platforms. Khanzeb Khan, in-charge of Bara Banda policepost in Nowshera, said that a case was registered against the two Afghan brothers Naheed Khan and Hameedullah hailing from Afghanistan and currently living in Sherin Kothay area in Nowshera and arrested them. The official said that the two brothers had posted indecent remarks against Pakistan.