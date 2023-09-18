Fazl proposes commission to resolve Pak-Afghan issues

JUIF chief Fazlur Rahman while addressing a party rally. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: JUIF chief Fazlur Rahman Sunday urged the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to form a joint commission for resolution of mutual issues causing confrontation.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s consultative body here, he said the JUIF was ready to play its role in bringing the two governments together for resolution of their issues.

The meeting, presided over by the party’s provincial president Ataur Rahman, was aimed at reviewing the arrangements for Mufti Mehmood Conference slated for October 14. Fazl said the conference would prove a milestone in the country’s politics.

Fazl criticised Imran Khan and his party’s four-year rule and alleged he had left the country bankrupt and pushed it towards economic and financial decay under a well-hatched international agenda.

He further claimed that the current inflation and hike in petroleum and other products of daily use prices was not the result of performance of the current government but the decisions were taken under the agreements made by Imran Khan with the IMF and other world bodies.

He said the nation was facing the worst situation owing to the flawed policies of the PTI government.

He further said that the selection of Imran Khan had been made to do away with the Islamic identity of the country. It was an effort to lead the country towards secularism and get Israel recognized, he added. Fazl also condemned the recent attack on the JUIF spokesman Maulana Hamdullah in Mastung and said the attack and Bajaur tragedy were serious questions over the national security situation.