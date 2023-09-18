Experts advise clean surroundings can help keep dengue at bay

Islamabad:Experts Sunday underlined the need to create awareness among the people about the adoption of precautionary measures against dengue and to keep the surrounding areas clean from dengue larvae as twin cities'' authorities have made efforts to identify dengue hotspots.

Talking to the PTV news channel an Infectious Diseases expert in Polyclinic Dr Amna Bibi said that the spread of vector-borne dengue has become a serious public health problem in both cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, adding, that dengue has become a seasonal illness and every year majority of people are affected by it. She said it can be prevented by keeping the house and surroundings dry and clean, adding, that we should take steps to remove stagnant water and handle wet garbage carefully.

In the evening, doors and windows must be closed, she added. She also asked the CDA and health services directorate that with all department''s collaboration they should step up against the dengue virus and play an active role in the elimination of this deadly virus from the city. Teams of the Health Services Directorate must have conducted the fumigation and spray in different sectors of the city including katchi abadis, nullahs, streams, particularly the potential dengue virus breeding areas, she added.

Replying to a question, the Dengue expert explained the symptoms include sudden high temperature, severe headache, pain in the eyes, muscle and joint pains, rashes, nausea, and dryness in the mouth. But in severe cases, it can also lead to liver enlargement, internal bleeding, circulatory shutdown, and even death. "Majority of patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of cities, adding, health authorities are maintaining a strict watch and all sorts of assistance are being offered to the patients", she added.

She also cautioned against the use of medications like aspirin, ibuprofen, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), adding, instead, he recommended using paracetamol for fever and pain relief.