Drive against drug dealers continues

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested 17 drug dealers and recovered 19 kg drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday. According to a police spokesman, Race Course Police recovered more than 02 kg drugs from Mubasher. Similarly, Dhamyal police recovered 2.2 kg drugs from Mehwish Bibi and the same police recovered 2.5 kg from Noor and 1.1 kg from Saqib. While, Saddar Wah held Rizwan and police recovered 1.6 kg from his possession.

Following operation, Saddar Barooni police arrested Habib Ullah and recovered 1.6 kg drugs from his custody. Mandra police nabbed Fayyaz and recovered 01.550 gram from his possession. During the crackdown, Naseerabad police arrested Mubasher and recovered 1.250 grams from his custody and 660 grams of hashish from accused Arshad while 640 grams of hashish from Azkar Bin Akbar.

Taxila police held Zahid Abbas and 01 kg 50 grams from his possession and 520 grams of hashish from Waris Shah, 520 grams of hashish from Sajjad. Airport police recovered 550 grams of hashish from Javed and 540 grams of hashish from Shehbaz. Kahuta police recovered 520 grams of hashish from Akhlaq while 530 grams of hashish was recovered from Nazakat.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with concrete evidence, and the crackdown will be continuedto eradicate drugs.