Religious affairs minister meets Cardinal Archbishop

Islamabad:Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed has said world’s religions advocate peace and harmony.

He was talking to Cardinal Archbishop Joseph Coutts and also discussed interfaith harmony, welfare of minority communities and mutual interests. During the meeting, he emphasised that irrespective of any religion in the world, everyone advocates for peace and brotherhood. “All of humanity is Allah’s creation, as Muslims, stand united with our fellow human beings, both Muslim and non-Muslim, as brothers and sisters. In Pakistan, we must remain vigilant against those who seek to spread religious discord and thwart their nefarious intentions. Together, we will foil their efforts,” he added.

Cardinal Archbishop Dr. Joseph Coutts expressed gratitude for Minister Aneeq Ahmed’s visit and acknowledged Pakistan’s policies and commitment to the welfare of minorities. He lauded the government’s initiatives following the incident in Jaranwala, highlighting their praiseworthy efforts. He said the Christian community in Pakistan continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government and the Pakistani people, actively contributing to the nation’s progress and the establishment of a strong and harmonious Pakistan.