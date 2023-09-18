China, Pakistan forge ahead to enhance ironclad friendship

Islamabad:In a momentous declaration, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, China's envoy to Pakistan, highlighted the enduring bond between the two nations, calling it "higher than mountains, deeper than ocean, and sweeter than honey." This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reflecting a decade of robust cooperation and friendship.

Ambassador Jiang noted that China and Pakistan have stood together through thick and thin for 72 years, with their diplomatic ties remaining steadfast regardless of global changes. The strategic partnership was elevated to an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership in 2015 during Chinese President Xi Jinping's historic state visit to Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of high-level exchanges, citing President Xi Jinping's message of congratulations on the 10th anniversary of CPEC and the visit of Vice Premier He Lifeng as a testament to the leaders' commitment to the relationship. President Xi's Global Development, Security, and Civilization Initiatives have received a positive response in Pakistan, guiding the direction of bilateral relations.

Economic and trade cooperation has flourished, with China being Pakistan's largest trading partner for eight consecutive years. The CPEC has transitioned from a vision to a reality, contributing significantly to the two nations' shared future. The CPEC aims to be a growth corridor, livelihood-enhancing corridor, innovation corridor, green corridor, and open corridor, embodying high-quality development principles.

Military exchanges between China and Pakistan have deepened, enhancing regional peace and stability. Cultural and people exchanges have also expanded, with the two countries celebrating the China-Pakistan Year of Tourism Exchanges and hosting the Gandhara Art Exhibition. Ambassador Jiang stressed that China's commitment to Pakistan remains steadfast, viewing the relationship through a strategic and long-term lens. He expressed confidence in China's economic resilience and potential to contribute positively to global economic recovery.

In conclusion, Ambassador Jiang pledged to work closely with friends from both nations to implement the guidance of their leaders, strengthen all-weather strategic cooperation, and safeguard common interests in an ever-changing world. The China-Pakistan friendship continues to flourish, symbolizing a partnership that transcends time and challenges. China-Pak Dosti Zindabad!