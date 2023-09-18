Nine arrested with weapons and liquor

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested nine illegal arms holders and liquor suppliers, recovering arms ammunition and liquor from their possession during the crackdown here on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, Saddar Wah police seized 10 litres of liquor from Ehsan, and eight litres of liquor were recovered from Tahir. Similarly, Kaalr Syedan police held Arsalan, and Waqas and recovered eight bottles of liquor from their custody.

While Saddar Barooni police recovered 05 litres of liquor from Numan. Following the operation, Taxila police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from Fahad, Farhad and Bilal. Mandra Police recovered one 30-bore pistol from Saifullah. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.