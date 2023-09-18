Another 226 test positive for dengue from twin cities

Islamabad:The dengue fever outbreak has started hitting badly the population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as in the last three days, another 226 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from this region of the country to 1087.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that in the last three days, as many as 121 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawal­pindi district while 105 from the federal capital.

According to District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the total number of patients so far tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory has reached 453 of which 311 patients have been reported from rural areas and 142 from the urban areas of the federal capital. Out of 105 patients tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad in the last three days, 71 were reported from the rural areas while 34 from urban areas.

The health department has performed case response activity in 270 cases in rural areas while in urban areas, out of 142, 98 cases have so far been responded. The teams of the health department carried out insecticidal residual spray activity in 406 houses in the last 24 hours while responding to 25 cases. Dr. Zaeem informed ‘The News’ that the health department had so far carried out IRS activity in as many as 5334 houses. On the other hand, the confirmation of another 121 cases positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district has taken the total number of patients so far reported from the district to 634. It is also alarming that the burden of dengue fever patients at the three teaching hospitals in Rawalpindi is registering a sharp increase. On Sunday, well over 110 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi.

Health experts say that the situation regarding spread of dengue fever can not be termed as out of control at the moment however if all stakeholders including health departments and individuals do not take preventive measures more religiously, the situation may get worse in the coming days.