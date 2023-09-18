PHA launches plantation drive

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has embarked on a tree-planting campaign throughout the provincial metropolis to combat air pollution ahead of the winter when smog blankets the City of gardens.

Environmental pollution is an annual concern for Lahore, with a substantial concentration of tiny airborne particles posing a risk to residents, particularly in October and November. As part of its initiative to reduce airborne dust, the authorities advise people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The seasonal burning of crop residue, coupled with lower temperatures, prolongs the presence of pollutants in the air.

To address this issue well in advance, PHA decided earlier this year to expand Lahore’s green cover by planting half a million trees. According to a spokesperson, it has planted 0.25 million trees to date.

Just last week, they conducted three tree plantation drives in Gajju Matta, Khayaban-i-Jinnah, and Kamahan village, planting thousands of saplings. On the direction of Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, Director General PHA, the authority has placed a focus on planting trees with a high capacity to reduce pollutants, such as the Norway maple and Largeleaf linden.

Environment experts emphasised that such trees effectively filter pollutants, absorb carbon dioxide, release oxygen into the atmosphere, and help cool homes. Commenting on the matter, Wattoo urged Lahore’s residents to refrain from burning household garbage, citing its dangers to both health and the environment.