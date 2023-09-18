IG visits Police Service Centre

LAHORE:IG Punjab visited Police Service Centre at Liberty Market Gulberg and reviewed the upgraded facilities and services under the expansion plan.

He said that the number of service delivery counters at Police Service Center Liberty has been increased from 10 to 30. He said that social services are being provided to the neglected sections, including transgenders in the protection centre. Similarly, minority police officers are posted in the Meesaq Centre and services are being provided to all minorities, including the Christian community.

8,506 power thieves booked this year

Lahore police registered 7,899 cases against 8,506 electricity thieves during the current year. Around 1,596 cases were registered against 1,641 thieves by City Division, 1,988 FIRs against 2,157 people by Cantt Division, 656 FIRs against 779 people by Civil Lines, 1,117 FIRs against 1,271 people by Saddar Division, 1,417 FIRs against 1,510 people by Iqbal Town Division and 1,122 cases were registered against 1,148 people by Model Town Division.