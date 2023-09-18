GCU sets up Centre of Excellence in biomaterials, tissue engineering

LAHORE:The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has established a Centre of Excellence in Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering at its New Campus in Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) with a five million Euro grant from the German Science Foundation and British Council.

The centre aims to develop and commercially produce low-cost orthopedic implants in Pakistan. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the centre on the university's 370-acre New Campus, which is also home to the Institute of Global and Historic Studies, Department of Agriculture, and Sheikh Abul Hasan Al Shadhili Research Centre on Sufism, Science, and Technology. Notable figures like Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, and Prof Dr Muhammad Nizam-ud-Din attended the ceremony. Prof Zaidi revealed that equipment worth Rs250 million had already been installed at the Centre of Excellence. The centre aims to produce and export low-cost bioactive glass-based composite coatings for orthopaedic implants, addressing issues like corrosion and toxic metal ion release from current implants.

The project's Principal Investigator, Dr Eng Muhammad Atiq-ur-Rehman, serves as the founding director of the National Centre of Excellence, with Engr Jawad Manzur as the deputy director. Prof Zaidi emphasised the university's commitment to expansion while maintaining excellence, highlighting the significant progress made since the launch of the New Campus in 2019.

He said that in 2020, we launched Phase II of the development of the New Campus to ensure its operational readiness. In 2021, we relocated five departments, established the Institute of History, and improved facilities for over 1,500 students. In 2022, six more departments were relocated, and we initiated projects for the Boys' Hostel, staff residences, and beautification. In 2023, we have the Sheikh Abul Hasan Al Shadhili Research Centre, the Social Sciences Library, a new Academic Block, Residences, and more in progress. He also mentioned ongoing projects, such as the GCU Tower, girls' hostel, and Oval Cricket ground, and highlighted the university's offering of more than 13 undergraduate programmes at the New Campus. Eminent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan commended the Centre of Excellence as a valuable foreign investment, highlighting the potential for Pakistan to produce and export orthopaedic implants globally. Dr Muhammad Atiq-ur-Rehman told the participants that the project would use 3D printing technology to create orthopedic implants, such as bone plates and screws, coated with bioactive glass-based composites. Bioactive glasses can be doped with different ions for therapeutic benefits and improved tissue regeneration. Dr Atiq and his team have also researched the use of natural herbs for skin regeneration.

Former President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, stated that Pakistan possesses excellent talent and a significant human resource pool; all we need is to provide them with a robust system. He expressed his appreciation for the hard work of Prof Zaidi in the development of GCU and highlighted that whatever Old Ravians requested of the Vice-Chancellor, he promptly delivered. Later, the VC also inaugurated the Department of Agriculture and Department of Education on the New Campus.