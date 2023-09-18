Bikers without helmet won’t be allowed on model roads

LAHORE:City Traffic police has banned the entry of motorcyclists without helmets on model roads, including Canal Road, Mall Road, and Jail Road.
City Traffic police took action against 1,790,000 motorcycle riders without helmets during this year. One lakh motorcycles were impounded in different sectors and documents of 432,000 motorcycles were seized. Action was taken against more than 1,000 govt employees in the campaign.
