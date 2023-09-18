 
Monday September 18, 2023
Ex-Pakistan leave banned for medical institutions heads

By Our Correspondent
September 18, 2023

LAHORE:The Punjab government has banned ex-Pakistan leave in case of Vice Chancellors, Principals/Executive Directors of tertiary care institutions/hospitals in Punjab with immediate effect and until further orders. The CM’s Office has issued a notification in this regard.