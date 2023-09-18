Family cycling event held to raise awareness about pollution

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) organised a grand family cycling event here on Sunday on the instructions of Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The event was held to combat smog, to promote a healthy environment and encourage positive civic activities, said Commissioner Lahore and Director General Lahore Development Authority. He said the event started from Liberty Chowk, passing through Main Boulevard Gulberg, Zahoor Elahi Road and concluded back at Liberty Chowk.

Commissioner led the cycling ride and completed the track. Cycling groups, families, children, citizens and media houses also participated in the event. Officers from Lahore Development Authority, Municipal Carporation Lahore, district administration, police, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Lahore Waste Management Company, and Rescue 1122 also participated in the event. Commissioner said purpose of the cycling event was to raise awareness about environmental pollution in the City. ‘Lahore is our home and citizens should come forward to promote a healthy environment,’ he said.

He further stated that a green line has been designated for bicyclists from Liberty Roundabout to Zahoor Elahi Road. Cycling events will be included in the City's annual calendar, creating a continuous series of events.

Lahore High Court has clear directions for promoting healthy activities in the City and instructions have been issued to set up green lanes for cycling, he added. Under the anti-smog campaign, 135 intersections in the City are being expanded to reduce traffic congestion, he said, adding tanneries that were not connected to the Chrome Removal Water Treatment Plant will be closed on noncompliance.