Notices being issued to theatres, artistes

LAHORE:The Punjab government is strictly monitoring the contents of stage dramas and issuing warning notices to theatres and stage artistes on account of indecent content and dances.
According to sources, Punjab Home Department has rejected the written apology of four artistes, including Bilo Rani, Hina Sheikh, Sara Khan and Mah Noor and issued them warning notices. Moreover, warning notices were also issued to the administration of Naz Theatre and Al-Falah Theatre. Meanwhile Tamaseel Theatre administration withdrew its writ petition after the theatre was reopened on the orders of Home Department.
LAHORE:Punjab is grappling with a concerning upswing in dengue fever cases, as the latest report from the Health...
LAHORE:A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore...
LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority has embarked on a tree-planting campaign throughout the provincial metropolis...
LAHORE:IG Punjab visited Police Service Centre at Liberty Market Gulberg and reviewed the upgraded facilities and...
LAHORE:The Government College University Lahore has established a Centre of Excellence in Biomaterials and Tissue...
LAHORE:City Traffic police has banned the entry of motorcyclists without helmets on model roads, including Canal Road,...