Notices being issued to theatres, artistes

LAHORE:The Punjab government is strictly monitoring the contents of stage dramas and issuing warning notices to theatres and stage artistes on account of indecent content and dances.

According to sources, Punjab Home Department has rejected the written apology of four artistes, including Bilo Rani, Hina Sheikh, Sara Khan and Mah Noor and issued them warning notices. Moreover, warning notices were also issued to the administration of Naz Theatre and Al-Falah Theatre. Meanwhile Tamaseel Theatre administration withdrew its writ petition after the theatre was reopened on the orders of Home Department.