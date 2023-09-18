 
close
Monday September 18, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

UET conducts second entrance test

By Our Correspondent
September 18, 2023

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore conducted a second entrance test for admissions in BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering and Technology programmes in its affiliated institutions and UET Narowal Campus.

A UET spokesperson said that around 870 candidates appeared in the entrance test held at UET New Auditorium Complex. The result will be declared on September 22 while the merit list will be displayed on October 3.