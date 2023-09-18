228 arrested in Germany after clashes at Eritrean event

FRANKFURT, Germany: Some 228 Eritrea opposition supporters have been arrested in Germany after scuffling with law enforcement in the southern city of Stuttgart, local police said on Sunday.

The clashes broke out on Saturday evening when the opposition supporters allegedly tried to disturb an event organised by backers of the government in Eritrea, an East Africa country often dubbed the “North Korea” of the continent.

Nearly 300 law enforcement personnel deployed to the scene found themselves caught in “massive violence” between the two opposing groups, said Carsten Hofle, deputy police commissioner in Stuttgart. Thirty-two people were injured in the clashes, including 26 policemen, four participants and two opposition supporters, police said.