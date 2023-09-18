Egypt coalition says it will shun presidential election

CAIRO: Egypt´s main liberal opposition movement said on Sunday it would not nominate a presidential candidate in the election expected next year, after its frontrunner was sentenced to six months in prison.

Prominent dissident Hisham Kassem, sentenced on Saturday to six months in jail, had been “a potential presidential candidate”, his Free Current political coalition said.

The opposition group said it “would not be nominating a candidate for the upcoming presidential elections”, after Kassem was found guilty of defaming a former minister and “contempt of officials” and sentenced.

“Hisham Kassem was a potential presidential candidate, had the basic electoral guarantees been provided,” the Free Current said in a statement, also announcing it was suspending operations.

The presidential election, expected to be held next year, has already been fraught with accusations of repression. “The political atmosphere will not allow for free, fair and just elections, without which the regime is both competitor and referee,” according to the coalition.

The only candidate campaigning so far, Ahmed al-Tantawi, has denounced repeated harassment by the security forces against his teams and supporters. On Friday, Tantawi revealed his phone had been bugged, according to a report by the University of Toronto´s Citizen Lab. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is widely expected to announce his candidacy, but has not yet done so.