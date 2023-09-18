Iran guard fatally shot on anniversary of Amini death

TEHRAN; A member of Iran´s Basij paramilitary force linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was shot dead during events falling on the anniversary of Mahsa Amini´s death, state media reported on Sunday.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in police custody on September 16, 2022 following her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic´s strict dress code for women.

Her death triggered months-long demonstrations which saw hundreds killed, including dozens of security personnel, in what Tehran labelled as “riots” fomented by foreign governments and “hostile media”.

“One person was martyred and three people were injured” on Saturday evening in a “blind shooting” by two unknown assailants towards Basij guards in the city of Nurabad in Southern Fars province, state news agency IRNA reported.

The news agency did not immediately elaborate on the assailants´ identity or the motivation for the shooting. “The intelligence, security and law enforcement agencies of the province are trying to arrest the assailants” who fled after the shooting, it said.