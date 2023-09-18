Turkish strike kills four PKK members in northern Iraq

ARBIL, Iraq: A Turkish drone strike killed at least four members of the Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq on Sunday, authorities in the autonomous Kurdistan region said.

“A senior official from the Kurdistan Workers´ Party and three fighters were killed when a Turkish army drone targeted their vehicle in the Jal Mir region on Mount Sinjar,” Iraqi Kurdistan´s counter-terrorism services said in a statement.

The PKK has been waging a deadly insurgency against the Turkish state for four decades and the conflict has repeatedly spilt across the border into northern Iraq. The Turkish army rarely comments on its strikes in Iraq but routinely conducts military operations against PKK rear-bases in autonomous Kurdistan as well as Sinjar district. Ankara and its Western allies classify the PKK as a “terrorist” organisation.

Sinjar, the heartland of the Yazidi minority, is also home to a local Yazidi movement affiliated with the PKK - the Sinjar Resistance Units. In a statement on Sunday, they confirmed the death of “three of our comrades” after a drone strike, which they attribute to Turkey, targeted their vehicle.