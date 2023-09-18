Pre-historic Tell al-Sultan site added to world heritage list

JERICHO, Palestinian Territories: The United Nations´ cultural organisation inscribed the pre-historic site of Tell al-Sultan, near the Palestinian city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, on its World Heritage List Sunday.

Tell al-Sultan, which predates Egypt´s pyramids, is an oval-shaped tell, or mound, located in the Jordan Valley that contains the prehistoric deposits of human activity. The Unesco decision, which was posted by the organisation on X, formerly Twitter, was taken at its 45th world heritage committee meeting held in Riyadh.

“The property proposed for nomination is the prehistoric archaeological site of Tell al-Sultan, located outside the antique site of Jericho,” Unesco´s assistant director general, Ernesto Ottone, said at the session. The site was inscribed following a three-year candidacy “during which no state party raised any objections”, said a diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“There are no Jewish or Christian remains found at the (Tell al-Sultan) site. It´s a place of pre-historic remains,” the diplomat told AFP. Israel quit the UN organisation in 2019 over accusations it fosters an anti-Israel bias, but sent a delegation to this year´s meeting in Saudi Arabia.