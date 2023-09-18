UK media investigate sex assault claims against comedian Brand

LONDON: The BBC and Channel 4, former employers of British actor and comedian Russell Brand, said on Sunday they were investigating claims of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse over a seven-year period, which the 48-year-old has denied.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was at the height of his fame working as a presenter for BBC Radio 2, Channel 4 and acting in Hollywood movies, a joint media investigation said Saturday.

The broadcasters BBC and Channel 4, along with the production company Banijay UK, said on Sunday that they would open internal inquiries into the claims.

“We are urgently looking into the issues raised,” a BBC spokesperson told AFP. The allegations were made in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

“Banijay UK has launched an urgent internal investigation and will cooperate with any requests for information from broadcast partners and external agencies,” the production firm said.

According to the Times investigation, several women have made a range of accusations about Brand´s alleged controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour. In a video released on Friday, Brand denied the “very serious criminal allegations”.

He said he had received letters from a TV company and a newspaper listing “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”. “Amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said in the video clip posted online.