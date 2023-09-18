Brook makes England’s World Cup squad as Roy misses out

LONDON: Harry Brook has been selected for England´s Cricket World Cup squad after Jason Roy was dropped to make way for the dynamic young batsman.

Roy was included in England´s provisional 15-man squad, but the selectors made a last-minute switch by naming Brook instead for the tournament in India. Roy missed the recent one-day internationals against New Zealand because of back spasms, leaving him unable to hold off the mounting calls for the big-hitting Brook to be selected.

Brook was part of the England Test side that rescued a 2-2 Ashes series draw against Australia earlier this season and also impressed with his powerful stroke-play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

It was reported England white-ball coach Matthew Mott made the call to deliver the bad news to Roy, having finalised the squad with captain Jos Buttler, selector Luke Wright and managing director of men´s cricket Rob Key.

"The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players, with Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook coming into the squad," Wright said.

"We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup. We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team."

Roy has played more one-day internationals than any other England player since they were crowned world champions in 2019, appearing 32 times.

Squad:

Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes-