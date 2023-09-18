Pakistan finish off Indonesia 5-0 in Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s experienced duo of Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan made the country proud by winning the Davis Cup World Group-II tie against Indonesia with yet another special performance in the doubles on Sunday here at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass-courts.

The all-important tie concluded with a tremendous victory for Pakistan as the hosts thrashed Indonesia 5-0 and qualified for the World Group-1 playoff again that will be held in the first quarter of 2024. The draws for the tie will be held on September 20.

In the doubles, both Aisam and experienced Aqeel teamed up to defeat Indonesian brothers David and Anthony Susanto in an exciting three-set match, which kept the crowd on the edge of their seats till the last point. Indonesia players won the first set 6-3, with the Greenshirts fighting back to take a closely-fought second set 7-5. The Pakistani aces dominated the third to win 6-2 and land the tie for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Shoaib beat Gunawan Trismuwantara 7-6(4), 6-4 in the reverse singles to give Pakistan a clean sweep. Shoaib was down in both the sets, but fought back bravely to clinch the match.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan expressed his happiness and congratulated the Pakistan team for their remarkable victory and qualifying for the world group again.

Tennis star Aisam Qureshi while talking to the media said: “Defeating the Indonesia team was not an easy task but we have made it possible. I will continue to bring more laurels for my country in the field of tennis. Pakistan have again been taken to the World Group-1 playoffs. Young players must work hard to make country’s tennis formidable.”

The ace tennis star added that today everyone wanted to see Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup. Though the final between Pakistan and India couldn’t be held but we have tried our best to give happiness to the tennis fans with this all-important victory.