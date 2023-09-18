Skelton ruled out of Fiji clash

SAINT-ATIENNE: Australia captain Will Skelton was on Sunday ruled out of the Wallabies´ Rugby World Cup Pool C clash against Fiji just one hour before kick-off in Saint Etienne. Fellow lock Richie Arnold, who was originally named on the bench, was promoted to the starting XV due to Skelton failing to recover from a calf injury.

Matt Philip, who was not part of the original matchday 23, was named on the bench. "Late change in Saint-Etienne with Will Skelton ruled out. Dave Porecki to lead us out against Fiji," the Wallabies said.