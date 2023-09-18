Sohail shines in Tanger Stars win

LAHORE: Tanger Stars on Saturday night were crowned champions of the Khatri Premier League Season 2 floodlight T20 cricket tournament when they conquered Dawar Gladiators by 47 runs thanks to all-round performance from discarded international Sohail Khan.

Sohail scored 37 valuable runs and got three wickets to play a key role in his team’s title win in the final held at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium Karachi.

In front of the jam-packed venue, Tanger Stars posted 177-4 in the stipulated 20 overs with Sohail Khan scoring a brisk 23-ball 37, hammering four fours and two sixes.

Zakir Malik chipped in with a 13-ball 29, featuring four huge sixes. Mohammad Naeem picked 2-33. In reply, Dawar Gladiators were restricted to 130-9 with Osama Razzaq top-scoring 23-ball 24.

Iqbal Khatri chipped in with a 26-ball 22 while Sheharyar Ghani belted an 18-ball 19. Sohail Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 3-11 in three overs. Fawad Khan and Akbar Ali picked two wickets each.