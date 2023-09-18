Arshad gets another Rs1m cheque

LAHORE: Discarded international cricketer Ahmed Shehzad set a big example for those cricketers serving the nation currently when he on Sunday presented a cheque of Rs1 million to the country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning silver medal in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, recently.
Ahmad congratulated Arshad for making the country proud with this historic feat. “Arshad has created a new history by winning this medal. He will also win a medal for Pakistan in the Asian Games as well as in the Paris Olympics,” Ahmed said. Arshad managed a decent throw of 87.82 metre in Budapest to lift the first-ever silver for the nation in the World Championships history.
