Balochistan laments being ignored by PSF

KARACHI: Balochistan Squash has lamented that no representation has been given to the province in the Pakistan Squash Federation for the last 15 years.

President Baluchistan Squash Association (BSA) Muhammad Arshad raised this issue in the latest annual general meeting of PSF. "Col (Retd) Shahid Hussain from Baluchistan was remained Vice President PSF from 2007-2008, but during the last 15 years, no representation in PSF management was given to BSA," said Arshad while requesting for an equal chance to BSA in PSF.

He also requested to the PSF to provide support to players from Baluchistan through wild card entries in national and international events. "Baluchistan has quite few players with low National Rankings due to which they cannot get a place in the main draws of national and international events," said Arshad.

Arshad informed the house that BSA gets only 180,000/- rupees from government as Annual Grant, which is not sufficient at all for promotion of squash in the province.