Citizen kills two robbers, wounds another near MA Jinnah Road

Two suspected robbers were killed and another was wounded after a citizen opened fire on them while they were allegedly fleeing after robbing a family near MA Jinnah Road.

According to eyewitnesses, three suspects were trying to flee on a motorcycle after they had robbed a citizen and his family in a car, when the citizen shot them near the Jama Cloth Market within the limits of the Aram Bagh police station.

Police said the car driver fired shots at the three suspects and fled after a brief stop. Upon hearing the gunshots, a large number of residents of Burnes Road reached the scene and informed the police about the incident.

All the three suspects were shot by the driver. One of them died on the spot and the other succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The condition of the third suspect was also said to be critical.

Police seized a pistol and a motorcycle from the suspects’ possession. Police said when the car turned from Shahrah-e-Liaquat towards MA Jinnah Road, the suspects intercepted it and stopped it by showing their weapon. They robbed the family at gunpoint and tried to flee.

The car driver, however, also had a weapon. He followed the fleeing suspects and opened fire on them near MA Jinnah Road. Police said the citizen had fired around eight shots at the fleeing suspects.

After the suspects fell, he retrieved his stolen belongings from them and left in his car with his family. Police said they were trying to ascertain the identity of the car driver and CCTV footage was being used to investigate the incident.