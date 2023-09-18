 
Monday September 18, 2023
When will it end?

The price of gas is, yet again, on the rise. This will be tough for people who are already dealing with high electricity bills and low-income households and small businesses will suffer the most.

The authorities must do what they can to moderate the price hikes.

Amir Yasin

Turbat