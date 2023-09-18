Mind trick

In order to reduce the backlash against record-breaking petrol and diesel prices of Rs331.38 and Rs329.18 respectively, the government should give the prices in dollars instead of rupees.
If people saw that petrol is around a dollar per litre, a smaller number might help people think petrol is actually more affordable than if they saw a big number.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
The price of gas is, yet again, on the rise. This will be tough for people who are already dealing with high...
The way our local governments work has been inconsistent. Attempts to devolve power to local governments during the...
Historically, Gilgit-Baltistan did not have representation in Pakistan’s national parliament, which left its people...
Women belonging to the rural areas continue to face several problems and challenges. Successive governments have...
Rising petrol prices continue to be a significant concern for various stakeholders. The increase in petrol prices...
This letter refers to the news report ‘PM office told 29 politicians involved in petrol smuggling’. According to a...