Monday September 18, 2023
Mind trick

September 18, 2023

In order to reduce the backlash against record-breaking petrol and diesel prices of Rs331.38 and Rs329.18 respectively, the government should give the prices in dollars instead of rupees.

If people saw that petrol is around a dollar per litre, a smaller number might help people think petrol is actually more affordable than if they saw a big number.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad