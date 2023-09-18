Scant progress

Women belonging to the rural areas continue to face several problems and challenges. Successive governments have achieved little when it comes to the empowerment of women. Even those women who have overcome social and financial barriers to obtain an education are struggling to find jobs.
We need a change in mentality and policy to ensure the effective participation of women in economic and social activities.
Kalsoom Abro
Islamabad
The price of gas is, yet again, on the rise. This will be tough for people who are already dealing with high...
The way our local governments work has been inconsistent. Attempts to devolve power to local governments during the...
In order to reduce the backlash against record-breaking petrol and diesel prices of Rs331.38 and Rs329.18...
Historically, Gilgit-Baltistan did not have representation in Pakistan’s national parliament, which left its people...
Rising petrol prices continue to be a significant concern for various stakeholders. The increase in petrol prices...
This letter refers to the news report ‘PM office told 29 politicians involved in petrol smuggling’. According to a...