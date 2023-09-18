 
close
Monday September 18, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Scant progress

September 18, 2023

Women belonging to the rural areas continue to face several problems and challenges. Successive governments have achieved little when it comes to the empowerment of women. Even those women who have overcome social and financial barriers to obtain an education are struggling to find jobs.

We need a change in mentality and policy to ensure the effective participation of women in economic and social activities.

Kalsoom Abro

Islamabad