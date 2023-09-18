Domino effect

Rising petrol prices continue to be a significant concern for various stakeholders. The increase in petrol prices contributes to overall inflationary pressures in the economy. This can lead to higher prices for essential goods and services, impacting the purchasing power of consumers. Higher petrol prices directly affect transportation costs for individuals, as well as for businesses involved in logistics, delivery services, and public transportation. This can lead to increased fares and prices for goods and services.

The agricultural sector is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. Rising petrol prices lead to higher costs for machinery, irrigation, and transportation, potentially affecting the cost of agricultural produce.

Amanullah Palari

Karachi

*****

Many people are struggling to meet their basic needs and manage their expenses due to rising petrol prices, which raise the prices of virtually all other goods and services. Farmers are facing difficulties getting their produce to the market due to higher transportation costs, leading to a reduction in the supply of food items and pushing their price upwards.

Service industries like tourism are also impacted as higher fuel costs are factored into the price of a trip. The authorities must find ways to reduce fuel prices. Reducing the tax on fuel or investing in alternative energy sources would be a god starting point.

Khizar Hussain

Karachi