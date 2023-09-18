The good fight

This letter refers to the news report ‘PM office told 29 politicians involved in petrol smuggling’. According to a report submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), 29 politicians and around 90 government officials are allegedly involved in petrol smuggling. What a sad and unfortunate revelation. It is imperative to ensure that all politicians suspected to be involved in petrol smuggling are prevented from running in the coming general elections.

The nationwide crackdown on those involved in smuggling and other illegal activities should continue unabated. The corrective actions undertaken by the present caretaker regime will be remembered and appreciated by the people for a long time to come.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore