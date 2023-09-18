 
close
Monday September 18, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Food security

September 18, 2023

Food insecurity has cast a long shadow over the lives of those in the lower-income brackets. Inflationary pressures and the soaring costs of essential foodstuffs have compounded the challenges faced by vulnerable communities, leading to malnutrition and life-threatening diseases. It is crucial that our governing bodies take tangible steps to ensure that food prices remain affordable as food security is pivotal for sustainable growth and development.

Adeel Ahmed

Karachi