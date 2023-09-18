Food insecurity has cast a long shadow over the lives of those in the lower-income brackets. Inflationary pressures and the soaring costs of essential foodstuffs have compounded the challenges faced by vulnerable communities, leading to malnutrition and life-threatening diseases. It is crucial that our governing bodies take tangible steps to ensure that food prices remain affordable as food security is pivotal for sustainable growth and development.
Adeel Ahmed
Karachi
