Kohat Police recover five stolen motorcycles

PESHAWAR: Kohat Police during an operation have apprehended the mastermind behind a series of motorcycle thefts, recovering five stolen motorcycles from various locations within the city, said police on Saturday.
Police team, led by SHO Waqar Khan Afridi, and successfully captured the bike lifter, identified as Abid, son of Ameen, hailing from the remote hills of Jungle Khel.
Under police custody, Abid led authorities to a hidden stash in the Tapi Hills area, where the stolen motorbikes were concealed.
