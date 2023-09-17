Official declares crackdown on drugs, land mafia

WANA: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Sati has declared his commitment to eradicating drug smugglers and the land mafia in the Dera Ismail Khan district.
He also emphasised the media’s role in shaping a better society and urged the public to provide timely information about criminals to the police.
The RPO further stated that any police officers found supporting criminals or acting as their accomplices would face departmental proceedings.
He also instructed the district police officer and all circle DSPs to refrain from implicating innocent people in drug trafficking cases.
