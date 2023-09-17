PO arrested with contraband items

MARDAN: A proclaimed offender was arrested in murder case and other charges in Jabar area of the district on Saturday.
A police spokesman said that Jabar Police Station SHO Humayun Khan led a team to arrest Rasheed, son of Ajab Khan, in Saowldher village.
The arrestee had been wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, and other serious cases.
The police also seized 160 grams of narcotics, one pistol, and 16 cartridges from the accused while further investigations are underway.
DPO inspects installations: Meanwhile, Mardan Police chief Najibur Rahman conducted inspections of various police divisions, police lines, and Saddar Police Station and stressed the need for timely completion of ongoing construction work.
He spent some time with the cops to boost their morale and guided them on enhancing vigilance against criminal elements.
He stressed the importance of taking impartial actions in various cases and ensuring strict security measures.
