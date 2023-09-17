Schoolboy killed in Kohat

KOHAT: An eight-year-old school-going boy was killed and two others injured when a tree fell on them here on Saturday.
It was learnt that a group of schoolchildren were going home after school when a free fell on them. An eight-year-old child identified as Owais was killed while two others were injured in the mishap.
The children were studying at a private school in Kohat. The injured children were rushed to a nearby hospital.
