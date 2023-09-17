 
Sunday September 17, 2023
Peshawar

Schoolboy killed in Kohat

By Our Correspondent
September 17, 2023

KOHAT: An eight-year-old school-going boy was killed and two others injured when a tree fell on them here on Saturday.

It was learnt that a group of schoolchildren were going home after school when a free fell on them. An eight-year-old child identified as Owais was killed while two others were injured in the mishap.

The children were studying at a private school in Kohat. The injured children were rushed to a nearby hospital.